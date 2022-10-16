MOUNT VERNON — Local entrepreneur Kevin Maas has gone from turning manure into an energy source to building Mount Vernon’s first certified Built Green home.
Built Green is a certification given by the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties.
Since the association was founded in 1999, more than 40,000 housing units have been certified, according to the Built Green website.
Among the requirements Maas needed to meet to get the home Built Green certified was to achieve net-zero energy emissions, achieve 100% infiltration of stormwater runoff and use at least 20 components that include at least one environmental attribute.
An environmental attribute can be anything from building with salvaged or recycled content to using materials that are locally sourced.
Maas said he even received points in the certification process due to home’s location. At 1724 Walter St., it’s close to downtown.
Items such as wood-burning stoves, exposed galvanized metals and permanent wall-to-wall carpet are not allowed.
The stormwater infiltration requirement was an initial worry for Maas, but with few impervious surfaces on the property he managed to meet the requirement.
With an energy rating of minus-3, the home produces just enough energy to run itself. If the homeowner wanted to do something extra, such as charge an electric car, they would have to pay a utility company for that power.
The home has a steel roof large enough to hold the solar array that powers the home. The steel roof allows for the solar panels to essentially clip onto the grooves, rather than requiring holes be drilled to secure them.
In 2007, Kevin Maas and his brother Daryl Maas rallied local investors and took advantage of federal stimulus grants to get five manure biogas projects off the ground between 2009 and 2013.
Maas made the switch from manure power to energy-efficient homes because he saw building green homes as something that needed to start now.
“We’re wanting to show that sustainable housing could be built today,” he said.
The goal was to show that an energy-efficient home could be built without being overly expensive.
“We wanted to show a nice traditional home can still be green,” Sarah Maas, wife and home stylist, said. “I think that’s the goal: to make houses more efficient and livable.”
Along with being energy efficient, the home also utilizes a system that constantly filters the air, making a future of wildfire smoke-filled summers more manageable.
This was Kevin Maas’s first home build where he served as the contractor.
Due to supply chain issues and his inexperience with some of the process, he said it took about a year to complete the home. He thinks that time could be cut down in the future.
Maas often sought the help of another local green home builder, Martha Rose, who has built 49 certified Built Green homes throughout the state, according to the Built Green website.
One specific idea he used from Rose was using a “Martha wall,” which is a normal wall with an added inch-thick sheet of insulation.
Maas is planning to build five similar homes. He’s using this first home to determine if people are interested in Built Green homes in Mount Vernon.
While the energy savings are a factor, Maas said that someone interested in the home will likely be interested in all of the working parts — not just the energy savings. He said he doesn’t believe the $699,000 price is overly expensive for the area.
“The unfortunate thing is that no new housing is affordable,” he said.
After being on the market just a few days, Windermere North Cascades real estate agent Tahlia Honea said the home has generated some interest.
“There is an incredible amount of incentive in the building and real estate business to build bigger, cheaper homes and value square footage over quality and efficiency. That’s what makes this home unique,” she said. “Building code is changing in the next few years, pushing builders to build more efficiently, such as thicker insulation. However, these builders are ahead of the curve, doing this because they think it’s the right thing to do.”
