...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt easing.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — The sound of a nail gun echoed through the backyard of Friendship House's Women and Children's Shelter on Friday as the finishing touches were put on a new 120-square-foot storage shed.
"The Friendship House, since it has opened its doors in 1986, has been a place for healing, for people coming from all different walks of life that are experiencing housing and food crises," Friendship House Development Manager and Facilities Capital Coordinator Jen Hutchison said.
The shed has been under construction for about a month and will replace the sheds that have housed donations for Friendship House's clothing bank.
"The shed build for the women's shelter has kind of been a dire need for a couple of years," Hutchison said. "There was a plastic one that was just exploding and there was a metal one that was just worn out to the point it was leaking."
This project is being completed as a partnership between Friendship House and a collection of local labor unions and organizations.
One of the labor unions that has been heavily involved is Carpenters Local Union 70's volunteer group, Carpenters in Action.
"Organized labor is always there for the community, so we always want to be available to help with partnerships and to do what we can to give back to the community," Carpenters Local Union 70 Sisters in the Brotherhood Chair Lisa Marx said.
Though construction of the storage shed has been completed, there are other renovations Friendship House will be making in the near future.
These renovations include a basement remodel, a new bike shed for the men's shelter and new paint for the Barbara's House property.
"It's not even so much that it's significant to me, it's that it's significant to the community as a whole," Hutchison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.