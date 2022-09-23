Anacortes waterfront
Crews work on a new road that will cross the MJB property along the Anacortes waterfront.

 Skagit Publishing photo

ANACORTES — Over the next decade, the waterfront property along Q Avenue between 22nd and 17th streets in Anacortes will be converted into retail space, homes, a hotel and an events center.

The 28-acre site, which is owned by MJB Properties, is now being prepared for infrastructure, including new streets and systems for water, electricity and stormwater. The building process will likely take 10 to 15 years.

