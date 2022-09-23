ANACORTES — Over the next decade, the waterfront property along Q Avenue between 22nd and 17th streets in Anacortes will be converted into retail space, homes, a hotel and an events center.
The 28-acre site, which is owned by MJB Properties, is now being prepared for infrastructure, including new streets and systems for water, electricity and stormwater. The building process will likely take 10 to 15 years.
The site will also include public access in the form of several places to walk as well as beach and water access for all, MJB Development Director Jimmy Blais said.
Housing will likely be condos, with space for seniors, Blais said. What exactly goes in will depend on specific needs of the city and its population, he said.
Grading and construction work started in fall 2021.
The new roads and infrastructure should be in place by next spring, and the first buildings should open by late 2025, though it will be a phased approach and full development will take years, he said.
MJB Properties bought the property in 1990 with a vision to create industrial and residential spaces. That plan was rejected by the city.
In 1995 and then in 2005, MJB Properties brought new plans to the city. Again, those plans were rejected.
The years went on, but MJB didn’t give up.
In 2010, Blais came on board and started working with the city on what this property might become.
He worked on the Anacortes Futures Project, which brought together many organizations and the community to talk about what residents wanted to see in the city by 2035. Those discussions, and the ones that stemmed from them, helped push the city toward creating a Comprehensive Plan.
Creating that plan, scheduled for 2016, took several years but helped create a document that is meant to guide the City Council and city staff on where Anacortes is going and what it may become, according to the plan document.
Creating the comprehensive plan led to forming some development regulations. Both processes included many meetings about the MJB site, Blais said.
Overwhelmingly, people wanted mixed uses that include public access trails, a hotel, an events center and retail space that would not take away from the downtown core.
All of those things are planned for this project now, Blais said.
Through the years, construction prices have jumped, especially now with supply chain issues, but the entire project will likely cost more than $1 billion, Blais said.
