SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Pioneer Center North, which since 1978 has offered in-patient addiction treatment on the former Northern State Hospital campus, will close at the end of January.
Staffing issues and the aging building that houses the facility are causing the closure, said Hillary Young, vice president for advocacy and philanthropy with Pioneer Human Services.
"The building is one major system failure (away from) us having to close abruptly," she said.
At the same time, the center — like health care providers nationwide — is struggling to find staff.
Pioneer has about 800 employees in the state, and since early in the COVID-19 pandemic it has regularly had 80 to 100 positions unfilled, Young said.
“The fact is, there's a huge huge shortage," she said. “The last couple years have been a really hard time to be a provider."
Young said the center stopped taking new patients Dec. 1, and the 50 or so patients currently getting treatment will complete their course before the facility closes Jan. 31.
The Port of Skagit acquired the building that houses Pioneer Center North in 2018 when it took control of the former state hospital campus, which is now known as the SWIFT Center.
Pioneer has been operating on a year-to-year lease, but the plan was always to eventually close, Young said.
Scott Peterson, the port's director of real estate and business development, said the building will be torn down at some point to make way for a new business.
"It doesn't fit with the port's vision for the property," he said.
Peterson said the port is working with Pioneer to help it transition off the property.
“They've been a great tenant," he said. “We wish them the best and we will work with them to transfer out.”
Young said at its peak, Pioneer Center North had the capacity for 141 patients needing alcohol or drug addiction treatment. But now it only has the staff to serve about 50 patients.
The facility's closure has been a long time coming, said Joe Valentine, executive director of the North Sound Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization.
“We were fortunate they hung on as long as they did," he said.
In his position, Valentine has his eyes on the mental health and addiction treatment options in Skagit and four other counties in the area.
He said it's difficult to determine the impact that the loss of inpatient beds at Pioneer Center North will have on care in the region.
Even now, he said the counties in the region don't have the capacity to treat all those who want care.
In recent years, Pioneer and other providers have trended toward smaller treatment centers that tend to be in more urban areas, he said. Such facilities in Bellingham, Everett and Burlington have been built with financial support from the state Legislature.
Experts believe they're more effective, because they keep patients in their communities and connected to their support networks.
"(We've) really shifted to a much more community-focused model that keeps them close to home,” Young said.
Providers have also been emphasizing outpatient services, to help people before they get to the point where they need an inpatient facility, she said.
There is generally no wait for these services, she said.
Valentine said the state has increased funding for providers to attract more employees, and the governor's budget proposes further increases in 2024 and beyond.
“It's not going to be resolved overnight," he said of staffing issues.
Young said while she expects the impact of the closure will be significant, there are more residential inpatient facilities than ever before to help make up for the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.