Feb. 18, 1932
An interesting meeting of the American Legion auxiliary was held at the home of Mrs. Abe Simmonds on Eighth street Tuesday, when the state president, Mrs. Calvin D. Winne, and Mrs. Joseph Matthews, district president of Bellingham, were guests of the auxiliary. Mrs. Winne gave a delightful talk on the American Legion auxiliary work and stated that the other states were all looking to Washington for ideas in child welfare. Washington leads in this work, and has an active membership of 5,000 women working in the auxiliaries in this state.
Feb. 14, 1952
The National Production Authority has sent the City of Anacortes three copies of a form letter as notification that controlled materials needed for construction of the city’s fire and police station will not be allocated in the second quarter of 1952.
City Clerk Paul Flint today announced receipt of the rejection. The city’s 1st application for the materials was turned down the latter part of October, 1951.
However in a letter received from Representative Henry M. Jackson this morning hope was expressed that the application would be approved for the third quarter of this year.
Feb. 14, 1962
Danger spots in Anacortes are being surveyed by Building Inspector Vinton Rogers who announced he is taking steps to require property owners to repair dilapidated buildings.
“Shattered window panes and broken boards in porch floors or outside stairwells of vacant buildings imperil children as well as creating an ‘eyesore’ in otherwise well-kept neighborhoods,” the city official stated.
Feb. 17, 1972
The resolution to include the City of Anacortes within the proposed parks and recreation district was read, approved, and signed Tuesday evening at the regular meeting of the City Council, making it official.
The only hesitation came when Councilman Gary Nelson asked for an opinion from the city attorney as to how far this commits the city. He was assured that this merely puts the city on record as favoring the creation of a parks and recreation district, and that no municipal properties will be taxed.
Feb. 17, 1982
A proposal for a motel-lounge-restaurant facility with a “conference center” on Port of Anacortes property was made last week to the port.
Raising the idea at the Feb. 8 port commission study session was Dick Hadley of Hadley Properties of Seattle, who expressed interest in a site on port land south of the Cap Sante Boat Haven.
That property has been targeted to date by the port for eventual development of marina support and industrial activities.
No firm specifics on the size of the motel facility were made by Hadley, nor was discussion made on a possible lease arrangement with the port.
