Washington's largest private, infill homebuilder partners with 425 Magazine to showcase the latest in-home design innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MN CUSTOM HOMES, the state's largest private homebuilder specializing in single-family, infill homesites, is pleased to announce that it has launched its first of two Northwest Idea Houses in partnership with 425 Magazine. The home is located in the Robinswood neighborhood of East Bellevue at 2024 150th Avenue SE and features some of the latest home technology innovations integrated throughout and powered by Brilliant's Smart Home System – all of which will be featured in the December issue of 425 Magazine. Proceeds from the sale of the home will benefit Bellevue-based nonprofit, Jubilee REACH for its in-school and community outreach programs.

