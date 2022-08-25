Library Commons

The Library Commons project in downtown Mount Vernon will include a library, community center and parking.

MOUNT VERNON — Construction on Mount Vernon's new Library Commons is set to start Sept. 17 after the City Council approved Wednesday a contract with Lydig Construction. 

At an estimated $37.5 million for construction, this will easily be one of the largest projects in city history, and represents a significant investment in the city's future, Mayor Jill Boudreau said. 

