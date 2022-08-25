...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Library Commons project in downtown Mount Vernon will include a library, community center and parking.
MOUNT VERNON — Construction on Mount Vernon's new Library Commons is set to start Sept. 17 after the City Council approved Wednesday a contract with Lydig Construction.
At an estimated $37.5 million for construction, this will easily be one of the largest projects in city history, and represents a significant investment in the city's future, Mayor Jill Boudreau said.
“As elected officials … we are entrusted with this city’s present," she said. "But we’re also entrusted with our city’s future."
The project will include a library, a community center, an event space for up to 300 guests, and a three-story parking garage that includes 75 electric vehicle charging stations.
Boudreau said the project represents a number of firsts.
It is using an energy-efficient design technique that is a first for the state, and will include the largest publicly-accessible electric vehicle charging facility in the country, she said.
The design also includes a 135,000-kilowatt solar array and a commercial kitchen that will be available to current and aspiring restaurateurs.
“That's an entrepreneurial incubator. Folks that may want to start a business can use that community kitchen,” Boudreau said.
She thanked staff, the City Council and elected leaders at the state and federal levels for their support of the project, saying she believes this community is unusual in its support and collaboration across levels of government.
Ahead of the vote, Council member Melissa Beaton thanked Boudreau for her "drive, energy and leadership" on the project.
"I've said on more than one occasion, 'Just get out of her way, because she's going to get it done,'" Beaton said.
Council member Richard Brocksmith said Lydig Construction has a proven track record working in the city, including on projects with the Mount Vernon School District.
He said Lydig has provided living wage jobs for Skagit County residents, and that he is glad Lydig is working on the Library Commons project.
"There's a lot of win-wins here," Brockman said.
The total project cost — including design, permitting and other preconstruction work already completed — is now estimated at $52.7 million, Council member Mary Hudson said.
About 89% of that total cost has been funded, she said, primarily with state and federal grants, and city budget allocations.
City Engineer Bill Bullock said the construction bid came in about 2% over the city's estimate, which he said is workable. In this bidding climate, he said projects elsewhere in the state are coming in 10% to 12% higher than estimates.
Boudreau said she is monitoring available grant opportunities to secure the rest of the funding.
More news on a groundbreaking ceremony will come soon, she said.
