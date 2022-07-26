By Cooper Castelle
The Anacortes City Council on Monday approved a conditional-use permit, which allows for continued renovation and expansion of the Anacortes Readiness Center.
The center serves as a National Guard Armory.
Construction will include a 3,600-square-foot building addition with new classrooms, fitness room and corridor. A new toilet/shower rooms and improvements to the kitchen, conference room, mothers’ room and multipurpose room as well as a new lift that meets approval of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
One topic that surfaced during the permit discussion at Monday’s meeting involved the proposed construction of a barbed-wire fence on the center’s premises.
“I just think that it’s unfortunate that there’s not a different way of just having a different kind of fence that’s not so forbidding,” council member Carolyn Moulton said.
Several other council members echoed similar sentiments and offered potential solutions to the issue.
“What if we required, as a condition of permit approval, some landscape buffering somewhere between the property line and that new fence location?” council member Ryan Walters asked.
Others in attendance offered similar ideas, including another type of fence or a hedge.
In response to these suggestions, the permit’s wording was amended to include the addition of some form of landscaping between the sidewalk and the fence without reducing the building’s security.
