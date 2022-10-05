SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley's new 9,286-square-foot public works facility is nearing completion.
Work on its new 3,727-square-foot wastewater treatment laboratory/operations facility is also winding up.
Construction on the two Alexander Street buildings started in November. They are being built at a cost of about $6.3 million.
The current public works building and laboratory/operations facility have been in use for decades.
In regard to the public works facility, the contractor is completing final punch list items, and Public Works Director Mark Freiberger said the city is expecting the contractor to request a certificate of occupancy this week.
"That date is coming up pretty quickly," he said. "We will have some transition to do before we can get in there and we are waiting on a rather large furniture delivery for both facilities."
At the same time, the city has prepped an area with pavement as well as a foundation to the southeast of the public works building where a vehicle storage facility will be built when money is available. Prep work will continue until late October.
The new wastewater treatment laboratory/operations building is having its instrumentation installed, and Freiberger said that will take time.
"We need to get those monitors in place so we can monitor the wastewater plant in real time," he said.
The project includes demolition of the existing lab/operations building, which will allow the city to again use a treatment tank beneath the building. The tank has not been in use due to odors from it entering the current building.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
