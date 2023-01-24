SEDRO-WOOLLEY — While a public comment period has closed on one Sedro-Woolley park project, work on another park is underway.
Plans for 14.8-acre Olmsted Park on North Fruitdale Road at the entrance to the SWIFT Center continue to move through the permit process.
"The State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) is underway," said Sedro-Woolley Public Works Supervisor Nathan Salseina.
Public comment recently closed, and Salseina said the city's planning department will now go through the comments before issuing a determination followed by a 14-day appeal period.
"So basically by mid-February that process should be all wrapped up," Salseina said. "That is all we are waiting on to get the final JARPA (Joint Aquatic Resource Permit Application) permit. Then we are still planning on bidding and building that project this summer. So far, it's on track."
At Memorial Park at 703 Pacific St., demolition of the restrooms and playground along with initial utility work has begun.
The 3-acre park was dedicated in the 1950s to honor Sedro-Woolley’s veterans of the Spanish American War and is showing its age. The park will be renovated, and will include a splash pad.
"On Jan. 9, we broke ground at Memorial Park," Salseina said. "So it's in process. We are doing site-prep work right now and utility work."
That work included demolition of the restrooms and removal of aging playground equipment by city crews.
Installation of a new playground, and concrete work that includes the splash pad will be done by contractors.
About $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be used for the project, while the city will pitch in about $75,000.
"We are relocating the restrooms because where the existing ones were they do not fit within the new site plan, "Salseina said. "So we will be rebuilding them in a different location.
"So that project is moving forward and we are aiming to have it open by the Fourth of July. That is only a target date. It's not for sure. But it will certainly start to look like something in the next couple months."
