SEDRO-WOOLLEY — With the completion of the bridge spanning the south end of Hill Creek, the Skagit Trail Builders now turn their attention to the west and the planned Pump House Trail Loop at the Northern State Recreation Area.
"The Skagit Trail Builders group, wow, what a group," Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said. "What a beautiful bridge they constructed. They have a lot going on out there."
The trail-building group has had a pair of work sessions thus far this season.
"We are pleased with the turnout we have seen so far," Skagit Trail Builders Executive Director Jim “JT” Taylor said. "We have been hoping to get more people back outside with us ... Right now, we are feeling we are gaining momentum."
Taylor expects to see more community involvement as folks become more comfortable being around each other after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want to see what we call 'guest groups' come out and help," he said. "We are hoping that is going to happen because these groups really help keep the numbers up."
For the foreseeable future, the group's focus will be on extending the trail along the west side of Hill Creek — parallel to the current Pump House Trail — then hopefully connecting the two trails to create the Pump House Trail Loop.
When completed, the loop trail will be about two miles — that's if everything goes as planned.
Taylor said where exactly the crossing point will be on the north end of Hill Creek has yet to be determined.
"We hope to find a place to turn it into a loop trail," he said. "We still need to do some scouting down there. If we can find a point where we can cross the creek, it will be a small, simple, pedestrian bridge. Nothing like the two other bridges we've built here. It will be something delicate that will allow people to get through that area."
There is a Plan B if a bridge isn't feasible.
"Instead, what we will do is loop through one of the prettiest places in the park,” Taylor said. “We will just loop through the far north end and come back to the Pump House Trail bridge. That will just create a separate loop trail."
In the meantime, the extension of the Pump House Trail currently has landscape cloth on several hundred feet of it leading from the bridge and awaits the addition of tread. Sections have also been roughed out where culverts need to be installed.
Taylor said the group is in a race with the inevitable swollen streams and rising water coming this winter.
"So we are getting all the culverts across, and we are raising the level of the trail tread quite a bit to accommodate the high water we expect," he said. "We are putting a lot of rock and a lot of culverts in.
"I am expecting a wet fall and winter. So we are in that race right now."
Taylor said as a "long and arduous build," it’s going to take time.
"If everything comes together, we are guessing it will take over a year," he said. "If we run into anything weird that you can't anticipate, and that happens when you are building trails, it may take two years."
The finished bridge, complete with a pair of paths leading to it, is impressive.
"We are really pleased how it turned out," Taylor said. "It took a lot longer than we had planned on, mostly because of the realities of the pandemic and all of that. But we are pleased the bridge is completely finished and now we are moving on."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.