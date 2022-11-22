Rising COVID-19 and flu cases are combining with a high number of RSV cases to put a strain on Skagit County hospitals.
With three respiratory illnesses surging, county residents need to be especially careful, said Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer with Skagit Regional Health.
“If folks are immunocompromised, they need to take caution and be careful where they’re going,” she said.
Skagit Valley Hospital, which is run by Skagit Regional Health, has seen a surge in severe pediatric RSV cases since October, and has seen a rising number of “double infections” — patients with multiple respiratory illnesses.
Over the past month, Skagit Valley Hospital has consistently had about four severe pediatric RSV cases at a time. Davis said the hospital could treat as many as eight pediatric RSV patients at a time.
The hospital has not yet exceeded its capacity to treat patients with respiratory illnesses, but Davis said she’s worried that Thanksgiving gatherings will result in more spread, and more serious illnesses.
“That’s when many people are predicting an uptick above what we’re currently seeing,” she said.
In a normal year, infants are exposed early on to RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and will usually get mildly ill, she said.
But after years of masking and social distancing, these young children were never exposed to the virus, Davis said. With more vulnerable kids, the virus is spreading faster than normal.
“It all has to do with exposure to pathogens that people had not seen the last couple years,” she said.
RSV can be a serious concern for people of any age, but “babies less than 2 years of age are particularly at risk,” she said.
Sarah Hinman, interim director of Skagit County Public Health, said pediatric intensive care beds have been 80% to 100% full in the region, largely due to RSV.
Dr. Jason Hogge, chief medical officer at Anacortes’ Island Hospital, said about one in five patients over the past two weeks have had COVID-19, flu or RSV.
Typically, Island Hospital sends pediatric patients to a more specialized hospital. But if bed shortages continue in the region, Island Hospital will keep such patients, he said in an email.
Davis said a vaccine for RSV is making its way through clinical trials.
Until it’s determined to be safe, the best ways to prevent spread are the same as with other respiratory illnesses — to wash your hands thoroughly, cover your mouth when you cough, and stay home when you’re sick, she said.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available at pharmacies, and county programs exist to help seniors and the homebound get vaccinated, Hinman said.
Only 22% of eligible people ages 5 and older have gotten the most recent bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, she said.
