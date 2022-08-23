SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A pair of Sedro-Woolley parks projects are currently in holding patterns in terms of construction.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A pair of Sedro-Woolley parks projects are currently in holding patterns in terms of construction.
The 14.8-acre Olmsted Park is about 90% designed, but is awaiting permits, Director of Public Works Mark Freiberger said.
"It doesn't look like we will be able to break ground this year," he said. "So now we are looking at starting construction in the spring of 2023."
The park, off N. Fruitdale Road at the entry to the SWIFT Center campus, is set to include picnic shelters, trails, restrooms, sport courts, play fields and a large paved parking lot.
Fall and winter weather are what is pushing the project into 2023.
"We had pretty much decided if we did not have a permit in place by July 1, that we were going to go ahead and kick it down the road, because we don't want to open up the ground and then have the project sit through the winter months," Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said.
Meanwhile, Memorial Park on E. State Street between the community and senior centers is awaiting a much needed rehab.
The park's playground has a gravel surface and the playground toys are old.
"We are just beginning the design work on Memorial Park," Freiberger said. "It's possible we may begin construction in 2023, however, it could be 2024."
Freiberger said the city has revisited Memorial Park's designs and has made several simplifications that he will be taking to the City Council for discussion.
A major upgrade for Memorial Park will be the addition of a splash pad, which was once a possible option but now a priority.
"We are trying to make sure that is in the works, particularly after this rather hot stretch of weather we have had and that of last summer," Freiberger said. "We thought it sure would be nice to have had and how really popular it would be right about now."
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
