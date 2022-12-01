svh-202212xx-news-Habitat-La-Conner.jpg
Skagit Habitat for Humanity volunteers work outside a La Conner townhouse Wednesday. The townhouse, which was built by Skagit Habitat for Humanity in 2013, will soon have a new owner.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

LA CONNER — A townhouse built by Skagit Habitat for Humanity in 2013 will soon have a new owner.

The townhouse in the Channel Cove neighborhood of La Conner became available when the previous owner married and moved into another home, said Habitat for Humanity CEO Tina Tate.


Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer

