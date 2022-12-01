LA CONNER — A townhouse built by Skagit Habitat for Humanity in 2013 will soon have a new owner.
The townhouse in the Channel Cove neighborhood of La Conner became available when the previous owner married and moved into another home, said Habitat for Humanity CEO Tina Tate.
Contracts between Habitat for Humanity and those who buy homes from the nonprofit give Habitat for Humanity the right of first refusal if the owner sells the home within 20 years of purchase.
After Habitat for Humanity bought back the townhouse, it rented it out through July before deciding to renovate it for a new buyer.
Together, volunteers and the homebuyer gutted the three-bedroom townhouse and put in new flooring, cabinets and appliances, in addition to doing other renovation work.
Now, the townhouse has been sold to a new owner.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity works mostly with those who have low incomes and are in substandard housing.
“We serve the population that would not otherwise be able to purchase homes,” Tate said.
Applicants must be in need, earn 30-60% of the area median income and perform “sweat equity.”
Sweat equity refers to the 500 hours of construction work required by the applicants, along with their friends, family and co-workers.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity sells homes at fair market value, and the mortgages are limited to 35% of a homeowner’s gross monthly income so the homes are affordable for each particular homebuyer.
Tate says that by offering an affordable mortgage, Habitat for Humanity can “provide stability to the family, and to the children.”
The townhouse is on land leased from Home Trust of Skagit.
The land was purchased and pooled together by the nonprofit Skagit Housing Solutions in the late 1990s after concerns swelled over a lack of affordable housing in La Conner.
Home Trust of Skagit then purchased the land, and the planned community was renamed Channel Cove.
According to Jodi Dean, executive director of Home Trust of Skagit, the 99-year lease is what “keeps the land affordable in the years to come.” The land is unable to go back on the open market, and stays in the community indefinitely.
Skagit County has been working on reducing homelessness and increasing housing, but it remains an issue.
Tate, who previously worked in homeless services for Friendship House, said such services are often “really a Band-Aid.”
She said to address housing insecurity, the focus needs to be on the root problems — namely a lack of affordable housing.
According to a 2016 report by Skagit County Public Health, about 37.2% of households in Skagit County cannot afford the home they occupy, spending more than 30% of their income on housing.
Then there is the matter of the housing that’s available.
“The housing market is extremely tight,” Tate said. “Prices have skyrocketed, there’s no inventory.”
Both Tate and Dean raised the point that the homes their organizations have built are not enough to support the shortage.
“All we can do is what we’re doing today,” Dean said. “It takes all of us, every little program.”
For now, at least one more family will have a stable home in the Skagit Valley.
“Nobody should be without housing,” Dean said. “It’s just that simple.”
