...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
MOUNT VERNON — Several structural issues found during a remodel project at a Mount Vernon fire station will cost the city $320,000 to fix.
While demolishing part of the Division Street station, crews with contractor KBA found water damage, cracks in the concrete foundation, gaps in the roofing structure and a wall that was out of alignment.
"Any time you're doing a renovation … you don't know what you're going to find,” said Mount Vernon Fire Chief Brian Brice, adding his team expected to find some issues with the building.
The project was originally budgeted at $4.3 million, and is one of two approved remodels at city fire stations. Brice said the project is on schedule for completion in April.
Work on the LaVenture Road station is scheduled to begin once the Division Street station project is done. The LaVenture Road station remodel is expected to cost $7.7 million, but the project has not yet gone out to bid.
Brice said both stations are in need of more office and living space, energy efficiency upgrades and systems that clear vehicle exhaust from the garages.
Both projects are funded by a $12.5 million bond. It's possible the city will need to find additional funding to cover the added work needed on the Division Street station, as well as any that come up in the other remodel, Brice said.
