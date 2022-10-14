svh-202206xx-news-Fire-Station-Three.jpg
Mount Vernon’s Division Street fire station is pictured in June.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Several structural issues found during a remodel project at a Mount Vernon fire station will cost the city $320,000 to fix. 

While demolishing part of the Division Street station, crews with contractor KBA found water damage, cracks in the concrete foundation, gaps in the roofing structure and a wall that was out of alignment. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

