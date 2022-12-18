On a cold Thursday morning, Amber Benniger was grateful to be indoors.
The grass outside First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon is still white with frost, and Benniger is counting her blessings that she has a warm place to spend the day.
In partnership with the nonprofit Welcome Home Skagit and Skagit County Public Health, the church is providing a day center for the homeless, where about 25 people each day have been able to stay out of the cold.
Benniger once owned a home, but lost it after her husband died. Her kids are in college, and without a safety net she ended up on the street.
“It is the utmost, darkest, scariest place to be,” she said. “I can’t compare it to anything else.”
Like the Methodist church, two other churches in Skagit County have opened their doors to the homeless — including one in Concrete, where homelessness is less visible and services are harder to find.
Sarah Hinman, interim director of county Public Health, said her team has offered funding and support to the churches.
“We have quite a few homeless people, so there’s not one program or one church that has the capacity to help everybody,” Hinman said. “The more we can get churches involved, the more we can meet the needs.”
GETTING OUT OF THE COLD
While options for overnight shelter are limited, places to stay warm during the day are practically nonexistent.
“I heard of people being arrested for trespassing, trying to stay warm,” Benniger said. “We’re not trying to be a nuisance, we’re just trying to be warm.”
Mike Fischer, who has been spending days at the Methodist church for more than a week, said since the COVID-19 pandemic it’s been harder to find places to stay warm.
The COVID-19 pandemic made places such as libraries less welcoming, he said.
First United Methodist Church Pastor Christopher Gudger-Raines said the county reached out to him about opening a day center.
The section of the church that’s being used has mostly been empty since COVID-19, he said.
“Most of the time … we don’t even know that they’re there,” he said.
Gudger-Raines said his congregation worked with Welcome Home Skagit on an overnight parking program for those living in their cars, and he said the nonprofit proved itself as “a partner that understands the population and can work to deal with issues at the very beginning.”
“They know what it’s like and they understand the stresses of living outdoors or living in cars,” he said.
To churches that may be thinking about volunteering their spaces, Gudger-Raines urged them to work with a partner such as Welcome Home Skagit.
“If we don’t step up and help people who are down on their luck, the other consequence is we have people dying of exposure on our streets,” he said.
Sarah Vogt, homeless support services manager with Welcome Home Skagit, said she’s heartened to see churches such as First United Methodist helping out.
Having a place to meet with those who need help getting back on their feet is a blessing, she said.
“A lot of us that are on the Welcome Home Skagit board, we came from homelessness,” Vogt said.
Those who are part of Welcome Home Skagit know how hard it is to get on lists for housing or medical services, so they bring those providers into the center to make connections.
Sterling Davis, who makes use of the day center, said staff set up medical appointment for him, and that he’s eager to start looking for work.
He became homeless about a month ago after he fleeing violence at home.
Having never been homeless before, Davis was shocked at the hoops the homeless need to jump through to get help. It’s been an eye-opening experience.
“It’s been depressing, difficult, frustrating,” he said.
So Davis was surprised how easy it was to get into the center, and get connected with someone who can give him a medical check-up.
“The people here are nice,” he said. “With the limited resources they have, they do a lot.”
Benniger agreed, saying the center is an amazing place for those with nowhere else to go.
“These ladies take really good care of us,” she said.
The center is closed Sundays, which had Benniger concerned about the cold weather in the forecast.
“It’s going to be really cold,” she said. “That’s scary for us.”
THE ONLY GAME IN TOWN
In Concrete, Mount Baker Presbyterian Church is serving a community that doesn’t get the same attention or funding as those who live in the cities.
Pastor Kevin Riley said his church was quick to step up with a drop-in shelter after seeing the need both in his community and on social media.
“Anybody who comes into the shelter will have immediate access to food, … a shower, and hopefully we’ll have the washer and dryer set up this week,” he said.
This shelter is built out of work the church began earlier this year.
The church opened a site to offer addiction treatment, but as cold weather started to set in Riley said it became clear he could be doing more.
The overnight shelter opened in early December, and will be open through March. Riley said the shelter serves five to 12 people a night.
He said unlike shelters that have a deadline to check in, he is letting people arrive whenever they can because he believes it’s the best way to serve his community.
“People are coming from Marblemount (or) Rockport to Concrete,” he said. “We can’t expect them to arrive on time.”
And those making use of the shelter appreciate it, he said.
He remembers when the shelter parking lot was covered with snow, and those staying there came out to clear the lot. Then, he said, they went to the church parking lot and shoveled it, so people would have no trouble getting to Sunday service.
“If the guests of our shelter are coming back to shovel the parking lot, they’re telling me how valuable the resource is to them,” he said. “The impact that this little church is having is pretty amazing.”
BEDS FOR FAMILIES
A new shelter opened at Bethany Lutheran Church in Sedro-Woolley, with support from the faith-based nonprofit Family Promise of Skagit Valley.
“If we can have opportunities for 27 more people to be out of the cold and get the beginning of support … that’s what we’re all about,” said Millie Fosberg, the nonprofit’s volunteer coordinator.
The program has started slowly, with only two families participating. But Fosberg said this is giving staff more time to work with these families to get them connected to social services.
Family Promise works with 23 churches in the county, and rotates four families at a time through them as part of its standard program.
“We have all the infrastructure built and the trust gained with those churches,” Fosberg said.
She’s grateful to see that other churches in the county are stepping up, and said Family Promise is interested in expanding its program into other churches.
“It boils down to, if you have that space and it’s not being used, let’s figure out how to make it work together,” Fosberg said.
