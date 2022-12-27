The Skagit Public Utility District and Samish Indian Nation will be receiving federal funds as a part of a national spending package.
According to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, these projects were identified by local leaders and stakeholders in the 2nd Congressional District as critical to their communities.
The Skagit PUD will receive $2 million to design and partially relocate the water line that crosses Interstate 5 in Alger.
This project was one of five in Northwest Washington that received funding to strengthen vital infrastructure.
The water line is being relocated so a new culvert can be constructed to aid in fish passage.
“Environmental stewardship is one of the Skagit PUD’s core values, so we’re pleased to participate in enhanced salmon recovery efforts in Skagit County,” PUD General Manager George Sidhu said in the release. “The funding will also save Skagit PUD ratepayers $2 million in capital expenses. This project is a win for the environment and our customers.”
The Samish Indian Nation’s Tommy Thompson trail trestle and causeway replacement project is one of five Northwest Washington projects that will provide cleaner, safer and more accessible transportation networks, according to the release.
The tribe will receive $750,000 to invest to design and construct the trail, replace the trestle and 770 creosote pilings, remove the current causeway and provide non-motorized recreational access to the trail, according to the release.
Samish Indian Nation Chairman Tom Wooten said in the release that the project plays an “incredible role in removing the toxic creosote pollutant from the bay and is a critical step in our efforts to preserve our community’s land and help it to flourish. We’re so grateful to the Washington Department of Natural Resources for their support in restoring the water quality of Fidalgo Bay.”
Overall $31.5 million was secured for 15 projects in the 2nd Congressional District.
