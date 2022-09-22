SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Construction on the Veterans Community Plaza in Sedro-Woolley is nearing completion.
The plaza is located at the Northern State Recreation Area off Helmick Road.
"The plan is to have the Veterans Community Plaza completed by Sept. 30," Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said. "There may be a few punch items left to do still but for all intents and purposes, construction will be complete and that's pretty exciting."
A celebration of the Veterans Community Plaza will begin at noon on Nov. 10 followed by a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.
"That's just so fitting for this project," Adams said of the ribbon cutting being a day prior to Veterans Day. "That will give us the necessary time to make sure the grass is established and get that punch list done."
Directly south of the Vern Sims Veteran Pavilion that memorializes the local Army Air Corps veteran, the Veterans Community Plaza will be comprised of names, stories, lights, flags and plenty of landscaping.
The trail atop earthen berms around the perimeter of the area is currently closed while about a mile of ADA-accessible pathway is constructed.
"There is a kick-out that goes from the main berm out to a better view of the entire area, including the alluvial fan and the habitat and all the snags and birds," Adams said. "It will be a neat little opportunity for people to get up close and personal with the wildlife there and the movement of migratory salmon."
The path will consist of stone/gravel that will meet ADA specs, Adams said.
"I believe that trail will be very well utilized by many, including the local cross country teams," he added. "We are happy to be able to provide an ADA-accessible trail. It's going to be popular and hopefully someday we will be able to connect that loop trail out toward Highway 20 where the stream runs out.
"You know, people love their loop trails and it would be great to find a way to extend this one."
Improved drainage will keep the large pools of water found on the trail's north side after heavy rain from forming. That standing water is something Adams said has been getting worse over the past few years.
He added the problem has been remedied with the installation of a bioswale.
A bioswale is a landscaped depression designed to capture stormwater runoff and allow it to move downstream.
"That will lead runoff to the alluvial fan," Adams said. "So in about two weeks, you should be able to go out there and pretty much see everything that was in the drawings."
There are also hosts now on site.
"We hope to keep them there as long as we can," Adams said. "They are keeping an eye on things out there and that has helped with the graffiti and other things that have been going on."
While there are no plans to pave the parking lot, there are plans to install a gate that will close at dusk.
"We put chipseal out there four or five years ago," Adams said of using an asphalt-water mixture with gravel over the top. "Obviously on a county road chipseal works pretty good because there is so much traffic on it. And that chip seal does keep us from having a lot of potholes and issues.
"We do plan on one day having that surface either re-chipsealed or asphalted but it's not going to be for at least a couple of years."
He it may also be several years before any expansion of the current parking lot.
