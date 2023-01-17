CONCRETE — The climbing wall that is planned for the back of the old silos that welcome visitors to the town of Concrete has had its first climbing holds installed.
The holds, which climbers will use to scale the silos, are gray and rock-like in order to match the aesthetic of the silos and give climbers a more natural experience, said Jeremy Akers, who is funding the climbing wall.
Akers, a Concrete Town Council member and owner of The Hub Bar and Grill, said money generated from the climbing wall will go toward redeveloping historic buildings around Concrete, such as the Superior building.
Margo Mead, an employee of Akers who is helping with the climbing wall, said the first set of climbing holds were put in while in the basket of a boom lift while the rest will have to be done while climbing.
She said this adds to the authenticity, because it is how outdoor routes would typically be set.
Prior to this weekend Akers and Mead had yet to be able to see the extent of any damage to the concrete. Many of the steel elements will have to be cleaned up as the climbing wall progresses, but other than that the building is sound, Akers said.
"I was so happy," Mead said about the state of the silos.
Akers said the hope is that the climbing wall will bring more visitors to town and that he would like to set up an outdoor guide shop where someone such as Mead could arrange to take visitors to the North Cascades National Park to climb.
Mead said the goal is to have the climbing wall ready for use by the beginning of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.