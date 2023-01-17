Climbing Wall
Margo Mead works Monday on the climbing wall that will be opened on the silos in Concrete.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

CONCRETE — The climbing wall that is planned for the back of the old silos that welcome visitors to the town of Concrete has had its first climbing holds installed.

The holds, which climbers will use to scale the silos, are gray and rock-like in order to match the aesthetic of the silos and give climbers a more natural experience, said Jeremy Akers, who is funding the climbing wall.


