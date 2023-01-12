The first stage of demolition work on the damaged Tommy Thompson Trail trestle is complete.
Last week, crews cleared out all the damaged materials from the trestle, which burned in an intentionally lit fire in August. This week, city Parks and Recreation staff and Strandberg Construction were to look into at what materials are needed to make repairs.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said city staff didn’t want to order the lumber until they could see the extent of the damage up close.
Other supplies are already on hand, so once the lumber arrives, things will move forward, he said.
Contractors are lined up, too, Lunsford said.
This portion of the project is being funded by community donations being collected through the Anacortes Parks Foundation at anacortesparksfoundation.org.
City staff is also working with Chief Dave Floyd and the Anacortes Police Department to get security cameras installed on the trestle. In addition to the arson last year, someone set fire to the trestle in 2009.
The Samish Indian Nation has secured some matching money for a longer-term partnership with the city, Lunsford said.
The money will be used on a study about removing old creosote-soaked pilings and replacing them, as well as replacing the trestle itself with metal and more sustainable materials.
A steel and concrete structure would be stronger than what’s there, but an engineering analysis is needed to move forward, Lunsford said.
