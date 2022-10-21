ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School volleyball team swept Sehome on Thursday in a Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes improved to 5-8 in conference and 5-10 overall.
La Conner Braves 3,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
LA CONNER — The Braves made short work of the Wolverines in the Northwest 1B/2B League match, winning 25-4, 25-10, 25-5.
Ellie Marble had 14 kills, 10 aces and 13 digs, while Morgan Huizenga had seven kills and was 20-for-20 serving with five aces.
Abby Udlock finished with 22 assists, while Josie Harper had four kills, nine digs and two aces.
The Braves are 7-0 in league and 11-1 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 3,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
EASTSOUND — The Vikings beat the Hurricanes in the Northwest 1B/2B League match, winning 25-17, 28-26, 25-18.
"Orcas very clearly came ready to play," Mount Vernon Christian coach Noel Ruble said. "We struggled to get much going. We will regroup and prepare for our final regular season game Monday."
Andi Ware had four kills for the Hurricanes, while Allie Heino had seven blocks, one kill and two aces, and Kiera Link four blocks and three kills.
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-2 in league and 12-3 overall.
Cross Country
Northwest Conference Championships
BELLINGHAM — The Anacortes girls took the conference title behind Jessica Frydenlund's first-place finish.
Frydenlund finished the 5,000-meter Civic Stadium course in 18 minutes, 6 seconds.
The Seahawks claimed the top three spots as Carolyn Chambers (19:26) and Casey Lemrick (19:26) finished just behind Frydenlund.
Leading their respective teams were Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarty (seventh, 20:09), Burlington-Edison's Jocelyn Serrano (11th, 20:23) and Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer (15th, 20:50).
Leading their respective teams in the boys' meet were Sedro-Woolley's Todd Montgomery (12th, 16:52), Anacortes' Frank Peterson (18th, 17:19), Burlington-Edison's Yahir Marban (33rd, 17:45) and Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer (38th, 17:56).
Girls' Soccer
Lynden Lions 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
LYNDEN — The Seahawks fell to the Lions to fall to 2-2-3 in Northwest Conference play and 5-3-4 overall.
Lynden scored a goal in each half.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said midfielder Erin Kennedy and forward Brooklyn Brichta were standouts.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 10,
La Conner Braves 0
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves fall to 0-4 in the Northwest 1B/2B League and 0-11 overall.
