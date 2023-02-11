Occupation: Co-owner of Martini Brunch, a breakfast lounge that opened earlier this month on Second Street in Mount Vernon. “We decided something this valley desperately needed was good brunch with cocktails.”
Residence: Mount Vernon
Education: Studied graphic design at the Art Institute of Seattle.
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Maybe the proximity to everything, the mountains, the beach. There’s lots to do nearby.”
What are your hobbies? “We love karaoke.”
What’s one thing that would make the world a better place? ”Love. Kindness and love.”
Something that brightens my day: Flowers. “I love calla lilies, but I also love dahlias.”
Biggest pet peeve: ”People putting gum under tables at restaurants. If I find a piece of gum on these new tables, I’m going to hunt someone down.”
An interesting fact about me: “I do some pretty good accents. I do surfer dude pretty well, I do British pretty well.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: A singer. “I wanted to be on shows.” When she was little, when Martin and her mother watched TV together Martin would mimic the performers.
First job: “I worked at the Gap outlet in Burlington, followed shortly by Sam Goody in Burlington.”
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Mexico. “People are so welcoming. It feels very laid back.”
Person I admire most: “I admire my little brother, Brandon, a lot. He has a super rare disease, but you wouldn’t know it. He’s such a big giver.”
What are you hoping for in 2023: ”I’m hoping this (restaurant) location does well enough that we can eye another location. We have a lot of goals and dreams.”
