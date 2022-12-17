POULSBO — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team chocked up another impressive nonleague win Friday.
The Class 2B Braves beat Class 2A North Kitsap 52-40.
POULSBO — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team chocked up another impressive nonleague win Friday.
The Class 2B Braves beat Class 2A North Kitsap 52-40.
La Conner, playing its sixth game in 11 days, is 7-1.
The Braves' Ellie Marble scored 24 points, while Josie Harper finished with 13, including three 3-pointers.
Through the nonleague portion of their season, the Braves have beaten bigger schools, including Jackson, Skyline and Kamiak.
Orcas Island Vikings 58,
Concrete Lions 18
EASTSOUND — The Lions were no match for the Vikings.
"It was a very disjointed game from the opening tip," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "We never really established ourselves on either end of the floor."
The Lions' Hayley Daniels had five points and eight rebounds, while Destiny Gilbert had five points and seven rebounds.
Concrete is 1-5.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 52,
Darrington Loggers 9
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes scored 30 first-half points on the way to beating the Loggers.
Mount Vernon Christian is 5-1.
The Hurricanes' Allie Heino had 14 points, while Ruthie Rozema added 11.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 66,
Darrington Loggers 14
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes snapped a two-game losing streak to beat the Loggers in a nonleague game.
Mount Vernon Christian's Ben Rozema had 14 points, while Dante Brunk added 10.
"Darrington is young and doesn't have the size we have in the post," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said. "We were able to full court press them and cause them some issues. We also played solid defense in the half court."
The Hurricanes are 3-3.
Orcas Island Vikings 93,
Concrete Lions 19
EASTSOUND — The Lions lost their sixth consecutive game to start the season.
"We were just outmatched in every sense of the word," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said.
Adam Culver had 10 of Concrete's 19 points.
La Conner Braves 95,
Chief Kitsap Bears 14
POULSBO — Braden Thomas scored 44 points in his first game with the Braves to help them to a nonleague win.
Isaiah Price added 15 points for La Conner, while Ivory Damien had 11.
La Conner is 3-4.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.