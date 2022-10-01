svh-202210xx-sports-FB-ANA-vs-SW-1.jpg
Buy Now

Anacortes' Hayden John catches a touchdown pass Friday during a game against Sedro-Woolley in Sedro-Woolley. Anacortes won, 42-20.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Anacortes High School football team picked up its most impressive win in years Friday night, beating Sedro-Woolley 42-20.

The matchup was among top-10 teams in the Class 2A state Associated Press poll. Anacortes went into the game at No. 8 and Sedro-Woolley at No. 6.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.