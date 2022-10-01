SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Anacortes High School football team picked up its most impressive win in years Friday night, beating Sedro-Woolley 42-20.
The matchup was among top-10 teams in the Class 2A state Associated Press poll. Anacortes went into the game at No. 8 and Sedro-Woolley at No. 6.
Seahawks quarterback Rex Larson passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns, while Brock Beaner and Brady Beaner each rushed for two scores.
While Brock Beaner finished with 60 yards rushing on 10 carries, Brady Beaner finished with 123 on six carries.
Both Brady Beaner and Hayden John caught four passes from Larson. While Brady Beaner had 171 receiving yards and one touchdown, John had 72 and one touchdown.
Anacortes is 3-0 in Northwest 2A Conference play and 5-0 overall, while Sedro-Woolley is 1-2 and 3-2.
Jadyn Lee and Caleb Hall each had touchdown receptions for Sedro-Woolley, while Carsten Reynolds had a rushing touchdown.
Anacortes held Sedro-Woolley's strong running game to 89 yards on 28 carries.
Reynolds was the Cubs' leading ground gainer with 27 yards on nine carries.
Squalicum Storm 28,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 21
BURLINGTON — Though the Tigers rallied from a slow start, then came up short in the Northwest 2A Conference game.
Burlington-Edison, which trailed 14-0 at halftime, is 1-2 in conference and 2-3 overall.
Anthony Lemos had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs for the Tigers, while Bennett Howe caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Cade Knutzen.
Knutzen passed for 224 yards, Xavier Aguillar rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries, and Blaine Granberg had nine catches for 133 yards.
"Our kids responded very well to adversity in the second half," Burlington-Edison coach Andrew Olson said. "We asked a lot from some young guys who haven't played a ton of Friday night football, and they really stepped up."
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 28,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 27
MOUNT VERNON — The Chargers got past the Bulldogs in the Western 3A Conference game.
Mount Vernon is 0-3 in conference and 0-5 overall.
Quilcene Rangers 60,
Concrete Lions 12
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to 0-4 win the nonleague loss.
Boys' Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4,
Squalicum Storm 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swept singles to beat the Storm.
Posting singles wins were Kian Dehghan (6-2, 6-4), Milo Gasser (6-2, 6-1), Darian Whiton (6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-1) and George Tebb (6-4, 6-2).
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs won three singles matches and all three doubles matches to beat the Golden Eagles.
Winning in singles were Owen Vellegas (6-1, 7-5), Connor Griffin (6-0, 6-0) and Dylan Vance (6-1, 6-3).
The doubles teams to post wins were Otto Tesarick and Koe Greenough (6-0, 6-2), Jordan Janicki and Billy Neeld (6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2) and Logan Wise and Kevin Macagba (6-4, 6-2).
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers had no trouble with the Wildcats.
"I was really impressed with how the entire team played today," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. "We've had laser focus this week in practice and I feel that we really put together a complete team victory."
Wallace said particularly strong for the Tigers were Luke Granger in singles, and Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson in doubles.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks won each of the matches in straight sets to remain unbeaten.
Matthew Rutz, a state singles qualifier last spring who typically plays singles for the Seahawks, teamed with Sawyer Nichols for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
Colton Hong moved into the No. 1 singles spot for the Seahawks and won 6-1, 6-2.
Anacortes is 10-0.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Cedar Park Christian Lions 0
LYNNWOOD — The Hurricanes improved to 7-0 with a 25-16, 25-4, 25-0 win over the Lions.
Allie Heino had five kills, Kiera Link 16 aces and Anika Brunk 14 aces.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 1,
Providence Classical Christian Highlanders 0
MOUNT VERNON — Lucas Milenaar scored late in the first half as the Hurricanes beat the Highlanders.
After a Jacob Ruble shot was deflected, Milenaar followed up for the score.
The Hurricanes are 4-2-1.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Okanogan Bulldogs 1
OKANOGAN — The Hurricanes evened their record at 3-3 with the nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
Abby Russell, Alexa Brown and Hannah Van Hofwegen had goals for Mount Vernon Christian.
Mount Vernon Christian also had solid play from Ruthie Rozema in the midfield.
"She disrupted a lot of play that Okanogan was trying to do down the flank and was able to distribute well," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said.
