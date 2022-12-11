SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' wrestling team had three champions Saturday at the Spud Walley Invitational.
Winning titles were Owen Ensley at 106 pounds, Koe Greenough at 126 and Bryce Farruggia at 170.
The three helped the Cubs to a fourth-place finish among the 17 teams.
Sedro-Woolley also had Kellen Soares finish second at 152, Caleb Hall second at 170, Owen Carpenter third at 183 and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla third at 285.
Battle at the Border
BLAINE — Mount Vernon's Alexis Zendejas and Dalton Kurtz-Rios each placed third in the 12-team tournament.
Zendejas was third at 132 pounds and Kurtz-Rios third at 182.
Mount Vernon was ninth as a team.
Girls' Wrestling
Everett Tournament
EVERETT — Burlington-Edison's Stephanie Ortiz was runner-up in the 110-pound weight class.
Mount Vernon had three wrestlers tie for fourth — Braelyn Manke at 115 pounds, Leslie Escamilla Ibarra at 125 and Yasmin Rodriguez at 170.
Mount Vernon was ninth as a team in the 30-team tournament.
Boys' Basketball
Seattle Academy 79,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 76
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs dropped the nonconference game despite 40 points from Quinn Swanson.
Mount Vernon also had 12 points apiece from Michael Johnson and Matthew Cole.
The Bulldogs are 2-2.
Toledo Riverhawks 60,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 48
MOUNT VERNON — The Riverhawks scored 25 third-quarter points on the way to picking up the nonleague win.
"We were close in the first half, but allowed a few of their players get hot from the outside in the third quarter which ultimately was too much to come back from," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian's Billy DeJong had 20 points and Ben Rozema added 14.
The Hurricanes are 2-2.
Sound Christian Lions 45,
Concrete Lions 21
TACOMA — Sound Christian handily won the nonleague game.
Concrete's Adam Culver and Zach Rogers each had 12 points. Rogers also had six offensive rebounds.
Concrete is 0-5.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 55,
Toledo Riverhawks 13
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had an easy time with the Riverhawks in the nonleague game.
Mount Vernon Christian's Ruthie Rozema had 13 points, Allie Heino 11 and Rayahna Oostra 11.
The Hurricanes were outscored 8-0 to start the game, but finished the first half on a 29-1 scoring run to take control.
Mount Vernon Christian is 3-1.
Sound Christian Lions 45,
Concrete Lions 21
TACOMA — Concrete's Hayley Daniels had 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the nonleague game.
Teammate Ashlyn Morgareidge added four points and eight rebounds.
Concrete is 1-4.
La Conner Braves 73,
Skyline Spartans 57
LA CONNER — The Braves improved to 5-0 with the nonleague win.
Ellie Marble scored 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting. She also had nine rebounds.
Makayla Herrera had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Josie Harper 17 points, four assists and four steals.
Seattle Academy 69,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 55
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs fell to 2-4 with the nonconference loss.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 29 points and 10 rebounds.
"Everyone we play knows about her but she still produces big-time,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said.
Tenaya Taylor chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs.
