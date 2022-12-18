Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian's Ruthie Rozema drives to the basket Saturday against La Conner's Maeve McCormick.

 Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald

Photos: La Conner vs. Mount Vernon Christian Girls' Basketball

Scenes from a girls' basketball game Dec. 17 between La Conner and Mount Vernon Christian

1 of 17

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team found a way Saturday to beat La Conner.

The Hurricanes snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Braves, winning 46-45. It is their first win over La Conner since Jan. 12, 2018.


