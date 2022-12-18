La Conner's Ellie Marble had 21 points, while Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin Vander Kooy had 12 and Rayahna Oostra 11.
La Conner's Josie Harper, who went into the game averaging 19.5 points, was held to two by the defensive efforts of Hannah Van Hofwegen. Harper's only points came at the free-throw line.
Shorecrest Scots 60,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 52
MOUNT VERNON — The Scots handed the Bulldogs their fifth consecutive loss in the nonconference game.
Mount Vernon's Tenaya Taylor had 17 points, Malia Garcia nine, and Finnly DeFrancisco eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Mount Vernon is 2-7.
Oak Harbor Wildcats 65,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 32
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-4 in conference and 0-7 overall.
Sequim Wolves 49,
Anacortes Seahawks 36
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to the Wolves in a nonconference game.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 13 points and Regan Hunt 11.
The Seahawks are 3-3.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 61,
Shorecrest Scots 50
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Scots in a nonconference game.
Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson had 31 points.
The Bulldogs are 3-4.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 61,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 50
OAK HARBOR — The Cubs won the Northwest Conference game in overtime.
"We’ve been struggling to finish our close games but tonight we took care of business," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said.
Ethan DeJong scored six of his 17 points in overtime, while Connor Cox finished with 21 points.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-3 in conference and 3-4 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 65,
La Conner Braves 61
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes beat the Braves in overtime.
Mount Vernon Christian's Liam Millenaar had 23 points, Ben Rozema 16 and Billy DeJong 15.
"I think tonight shows teams who we are," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. We don't give up and we fight back hard. Liam, Billy, and Ben were huge for us tonight and that is how we have to attack each and every game here on out."
La Conner's Braden Thomas scored 22 points, Isaiah Price 16 and Ivory Damien 11.
Mount Vernon Christian is 4-3 and La Conner 3-5.
Girls' Wrestling
Hammerhead Invitational
BREMERTON — Sedro-Woolley's Micayla Yakes tied for fourth in the 125-pound division, while teammate Emillee Workman-Smith tied for sixth at 190.
The Cubs' Lyla Self tied for fourth in the 105-pound B division and Trinity Covert tied fourth in the 125-pound B division.
Santa Slam
KIRKLAND — Burlington-Edison's Stephanie Ortiz and Rebekah Sommers placed third in their weight classes of the 30-team tournament.
While Ortiz was third in the 110-pound division, Sommers was third at 190.
Boys' Wrestling
Hammerhead Invitational
BREMERTON — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson won the title in the 145-pound weight class of the 30-team tournament.
Sedro-Woolley's Kellen Soares was second at 152, Bryce Farruggia third at 170 and Owen Carpenter fourth at 182.
Burlington-Edison's Ben Sommers was fourth at 113, Jiovanni Aguilar fourth at 132, Chase Weber fourth at 138 and Gus Menne fourth at 160.
Graham Morin Memorial
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes' Averie Sikes won a title in the 18-team tournament.
He won his 285-pound championship match by fall.
Anacortes' Rylin Lang and Talin Kerr each finished second — Lang at 170 pounds and Kerr at 120.
The Seahawks' Dominic Ellertson was third at 113, James Fredricks third at 160 and Jordan Jopson fourth at 132.
Burlington-Edison's Miguel Fernandez finished third at 120.
