Trestle repairs

Work has begun to rebuild the trestle along the Tommy Thompson Trail.

 Photo by Jonn Lunsford

ANACORTES — Crews started working Jan. 25 to repair a section of damaged trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.

Culbertson Marine helped remove the three creosote pilings the city was permitted to remove from the water, Anacortes Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said.


