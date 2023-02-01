Work has begun to rebuild the trestle along the Tommy Thompson Trail.
ANACORTES — Crews started working Jan. 25 to repair a section of damaged trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
Culbertson Marine helped remove the three creosote pilings the city was permitted to remove from the water, Anacortes Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said.
Then, they and workers from Strandberg Construction started working on the structure.
Culbertson Marine also used a crane to help lift in additional lumber that Strandberg will use for the project, Lunsford said.
Strandberg will continue with the rebuild of the trestle, then another contractor will come in to build a fence, Lunsford said.
He said a timeline for the project should become clear as work gets going.
Because crews are driving in and out with lumber and other supplies, the trail is closed to keep people out of harm’s way, Lunsford said
The trail is closed from the Fidalgo Bay Resort to March Point.
The work is being funded through multiple sources, including the county and private donors.
The Samish Indian Nation also recently secured funding to help with a study of replacing all the creosote-covered pilings with more environmentally friendly options.
