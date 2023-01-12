Sister Dorothy Jean Byers found her life’s calling across the street from her childhood home.
She grew up on Main Street in Mount Angel, Oregon, knowing she wanted to be a Benedictine nun. “When I was 18, all I had to do was cross the street and open the door,” Byers said.
Her neighbors at the Queen of Angels Monastery, founded 1882, welcomed generations of young women into religious life. The monastery was already 80 years old when Byers entered in 1962.
Now Byers is almost 80 herself. No more young women come to the monastery looking to take their vows and commit their lives to religious service.
In 1964, just two years after Byers entered, the monastery reached the height of its population at 144 sisters. Now only 16 sisters remain. All are over 70 years old, three older than 90.
All of them will leave the monastery over the next six months. Many will move to the nearby Providence Orchard House Assisted Living.
Few young Catholics aspire to be nuns, monks and priests in the 21st century, said Prioress Jane Hibbard — especially in a monastic environment. “There isn’t a monastery or religious community in the United States that isn’t going through the same thing,” she said.
The campus will soon be owned by Mountain West Investment Corporation.
The closing of the monastery ends a journey that began when Mother Bernardine Wachter first led a group of sisters from Switzerland to Oregon. The sisters briefly settled in an abandoned saloon in Gervais.
The first building was completed in 1888. “The bricks were made by hand, using clay from the side of our hill,” said Sister Christine Rausch, the monastery’s archivist.
One of the sisters’ first priorities was to create a school. Scores of teachers earned their credentials at Mount Angel College until it closed in 1973. The sisters also created the Benedictine Nursing Center in 1957, which was sold to Providence Health & Services in 1998.
Other ministries on campus included the Shalom Prayer Center created in 1973 and St. Joseph Shelter created in 1988. Both will continue operations, although no longer under the monastery’s supervision.
Although the word “convent” is usually associated with nuns living communally, the sisters in Mount Angels chose to identify as a monastery to help reclaim the monastic tradition from its association with monks and priests.
Only the physical monastery is closing, Hibbard said. “The sisters’ most important mission is to pray for people and their needs,” she said. “That will continue until they die. That will never go away.”
