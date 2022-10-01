Occupation: Marriage and family therapist and ordained pastor
Residence: Big Lake
Education: Undergrad at Azusa Pacific University, then Fuller Theological Seminary’s School of Psychology
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Most of all, the people. I love California and beaches and all of that, but the culture, at least in the L.A. area can become overpowering. Materialism, image, Hollywood. Here, people care about what really matters. They care about other people, not just how they look.”
What are your hobbies? “I love, love, love scuba diving.”
The world would be a better place if: “To exchange love for fear. Most of the time, it’s fear that causes people to not empathize.”
Something that brightens my day: “I worship, I spend time singing and worshipping every day with my God.”
When I was younger, I wanted to be: “I wanted to be Annie Oakley, a cowgirl. I don’t know how I learned about her, I just loved the idea of a girl being able to just be free, to be powerful.”
First job: Raging Waters Water Park, as an inner tube rental person.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Israel, to explore, or to go diving in New Zealand or Australia.
Person I admire most: “I think C. S. Lewis. Through his allegorical writings, he taught me to love myself and believe that God could love me as a girl. It was through his character of Aslan that I was able to access the loving side of God.”
How were you affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? “It was demoralizing to watch families and friends become unable to talk to each other because of polarized beliefs around the pandemic. Just watching families polarized in a way that they stopped listening to each other, and make it about accusation and judgment. It was shocking. Not only in my family, but in my therapy practice.”
