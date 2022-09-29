When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, "Can you be gay and be a Christian?"
The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area that adhered to Scripture that states homosexual activity to be sinful.
"We had been taught one thing, but we knew our daughter loved Jesus," Joyce said. "She was very open with us during her struggle to figure out what was going on with her."
And Caroline and her husband, Chuck, began their own struggle.
Their daughter and a younger sibling found a gay-friendly church, College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro. They "started attending with our blessing because we knew if she continued attending our church, she'd be totally turned off to God," Caroline Joyce said.
The College Park church found itself in the news last week when the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee voted to remove it from its rolls because of its "open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior." That action came 23 years after the congregation itself voted to leave the SBC, but according to the Executive Committee, it had remained on its rolls until now.
But the very thing that prompted the Southern Baptists' disapproval is what attracted the Joyces to College Park. The parents eventually followed their children's path and joined the congregation. They even moved from the suburbs to the city of Greensboro to be closer to the College Park church, its activities and the friends they made there.
"It really makes a difference when you hear from the pulpit and hear in the hallway that God loves everybody," Caroline Joyce said. She said their daughter eventually grew up to become a minister, as is her wife.
The Rev. Michael Usey, the lead pastor, said that Southern Baptist officials actually identified the church's ethos correctly.
"It's good when people reject you because they understand clearly who you are," he said. "The irony is, they're excluding us for not excluding people."
The Executive Committee vote didn't take leaders of the congregation completely by surprise.
They'd been receiving registered letters from Southern Baptist officials in recent months, explaining that the church was still listed on its rolls and seeking more information, Usey said.
"At first they were kind of demanding we clarify our position on homosexuality," Usey said. The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, the Southern Baptists' state affiliate, sent similar inquiries, he said.
Usey said church leaders decided not to respond, and to let the SBC expel it if that was the decision.
"I just don't really want to engage in that," Usey said. "There's hungry people in Greensboro. This is what God calls us to, to do something for the children who are half a mile from our building who are hungry."
(OPTIONAL: STORY CAN END HERE)
Southern Baptist churches are self-governing, so the convention can't tell them what to do or believe. But the convention deems churches to be affiliates — in "friendly cooperation" — if they share its beliefs and support its ministries.
The convention "had no record of a request from the (College Park) church to disaffiliate from the SBC," said a statement from Linda Cooper, who chairs the SBC's Credentials Committee. "This church was brought to the attention of the committee. The committee inquired of the church about their desire to disaffiliate and received no response."
The Credentials Committee then recommended the Executive Committee cut ties with the congregation, which it did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.