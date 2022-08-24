MOUNT VERNON — First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon is celebrating its 150-year anniversary.
Though the church has been in the Skagit Valley since the late 1800s, it has undergone its share of changes.
The original congregation of 12 formed in 1872 and met for about two decades without having its own building.
“They didn’t have a building for a while so then they built a building on Gates and Third streets. That was in 1890,” Pastor Christopher Gudger-Raines said.
The land for the first church was acquired by Jasper Gates, who served as a trustee of the church.
This first church building would serve the congregation until 1910 when it began to grow and needed more space.
A new building that featured ornate stained glass windows and woodwork was constructed at Fourth and Fulton streets and became ready for use in 1913.
This building served the congregation well until the mid-1950s, when space again became an issue. A building fund drive commenced in 1954 and land was procured at 16th and Division streets.
“Our parking lot used to be actual 16th Street,” Gudger-Raines said.
The church property on Fourth and Fulton streets was sold to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1957 for $19,500.
The two congregations, Methodist and Mormon, then shared that space for the next three years until the completion of the new Methodist church.
Construction of the new church at 16th and Division streets was completed in 1960 and the first service was conducted on Aug. 31, 1960. This building has been used by the church ever since.
On Sunday, the church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with special music, information on the history of the church and the community, and stories from members and past clergy.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
