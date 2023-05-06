Mattingly

Terry Mattingly

After a half-century of decline, the U.S. Episcopal Church has 1.5 million members, and its average weekly attendance was just above 500,000 before COVID-19 and 300,000 afterward.

After decades of explosive growth, the Anglican Church of Nigeria claims about 18 million members (others say 8 million), and the Center for Global Christianity near Boston estimates it has 22 million active participants.


Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

