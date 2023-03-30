A "stable share" of Americans has participated in religious services in some way — virtually or in person — during the coronavirus pandemic, though in-person attendance is slightly lower than before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those are among the key findings in a comprehensive report released by the Pew Research Center titled: "How the Pandemic Has Affected Attendance at U.S. Religious Services." The poll surveyed 11,377 U.S. adults in November last year. Its margin of error for the full sample of respondents is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.
The poll found that the share of U.S. adults typically attending religious services at least once a month dropped from 33% in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak, to 30% in 2022. About 20% of Americans say they now attend in person less often than they did before the pandemic.
But the survey also found that the percentage of U.S. adults who take part in religious services in some way each month — in person, virtually or both — remained steady since the early days of the pandemic.
Researchers based their analysis on five surveys conducted since the start of the pandemic. They show that "a remarkably steady share of Americans — about 40% — say they have participated in religious services in the prior month one way or the other (either in person or virtually, i.e., by streaming online or watching on TV)."
When asked whether they now attend religious services more or less often than they did before COVID-19, more Americans say that their attendance has declined.
Thomas Groome, professor of theology and religious education at Boston College, said he wasn't surprised by the survey's findings.
"There are some signs that attendance is coming back, but it'll probably never come back to where it was before the pandemic," he said.
"I think people learned how to nurture their spiritual lives and faith without necessarily going to their local church every Sunday. I know some of them went there virtually by Zoom … many read the scriptures themselves or they got together with neighbors or they bonded into family groups."
By November 2022, 20% of respondents said they were attending in person less often, while 7% said they were going in person more often. And 15% said they were participating in services virtually more often, while 5% said they were watching services online or on TV less often.
