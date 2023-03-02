The female pastor at the center of the Southern Baptist Convention's decision to oust Saddleback Church — the California megachurch founded by pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren — said she will continue to serve as a ministry leader despite her longstanding ties to the nation's largest Protestant denomination.

Saddleback has yet to say if it will appeal its expulsion. But at least one other church — a Kentucky congregation ousted the same day for having a female pastor — plans to do so, guaranteeing Southern Baptists will weigh the issue at their annual meeting in June.


