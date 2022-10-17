Skagit County is seeking churches willing to host cold-weather homeless shelters this winter.
The county is hosting a learning session from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 1607 East Division St., Mount Vernon.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following agencies: Northwest Clean Air Agency Southwest Clean Air Agency until 5 PM PDT Thursday. The air quality is expected to remain or become unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. The majority of impacts are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but may extend into Thursday. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished during this period especially for locations near fires. Everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities. For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Skagit County is seeking churches willing to host cold-weather homeless shelters this winter.
The county is hosting a learning session from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 1607 East Division St., Mount Vernon.
Sarah Hinman, assistant director of county Public Health, said she understands that congregations are apprehensive about opening their doors to the homeless, and said this meeting is designed to answer questions and share best practices.
“We’d love to have a church or two on board,” she said.
In 2018 and 2019, the county worked with the Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church and several nonprofits to host a winter shelter.
But since then, no churches have stepped up and volunteered, Hinman said.
Those involved in the last winter shelter will be at the meeting, and will help explain how to run a shelter, talk about recruiting volunteers and offer resources, she said.
Churches could volunteer to open a nightly shelter or an emergency shelter that would open when temperatures drop below a certain point, Hinman said.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.