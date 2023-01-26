In the face of declining membership and fewer men entering the priesthood, Catholic parishes across western Washington will merge in 2024, the Seattle Archdiocese announced Jan. 22 to its members.
After the consolidations are complete, the Seattle Archdiocese could have less than half of its current 174 parishes.
"We fully anticipate people are going to be very shocked," said Seattle Archdiocese spokesperson Helen McClenahan. "Grieving ... anytime there's changes, these are natural feelings. And if they didn't have them, I think we should be worried because they don't care."
McClenahan said reasons for the mergers include fewer registered households, fewer Catholics going to mass, fewer Catholics celebrating the sacraments, fewer people going into the priesthood and fewer lay leaders.
Those factors lead to financial constraints, particularly when it comes to older buildings.
"We have multiple parishes that are old and are in need of repair or great maintenance and we just don't have people to fill them," McClenahan said.
The Seattle Archdiocese's region encompasses all of western Washington from Canada to Oregon.
A consulting firm has been hired to examine each parish and property and formulate a proposal.
After looking at past mergers and mergers from around the U.S., the Seattle Archdiocese has chosen a model called family parishes. There could be anywhere from two to five parishes in each family parish, McClenahan said.
In some cases, if a parish has a wide geographical spread, it might not be merged with any others, she said. Other factors that will determine where new lines are drawn will include school sites and the multicultural demographics of each new family parish.
Once the parishes are merged into a family, they will have three years to work together to determine how they want to become one canonical parish, she said.
Each new parish will have one diocesan pastor and an assistant priest. The archdiocese estimates it will have 66 pastors by 2036.
An oversight committee will look at the first draft, probably in March, and make changes. Then, it will be shared with all the priests in the diocese, probably in late spring, and later with parish staff and school leadership.
Finally, in fall, the most recent draft will be shared with all parishioners for feedback.
Archbishop Paul Etienne is expected to make the final announcement in January 2024 with the mergers going into effect in July 2024, McClenahan said.
