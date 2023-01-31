Beginning farmers are learning how to become soil health managers thanks to a grant received by Viva Farms.
Over the course of the four-year Farmers to Soil Health Managers project, 12 farmers will choose a different soil health management practice than what they usually use.
They will also look at indicators of soil health beyond nutrient levels in an effort to let them decide if they should change the way they tend their land.
"It's pretty comprehensive and the really cool thing is that our farm, Viva Farms, is serving as the critical link," Viva Farms Director of Programs and Operations Rob Smith said.
Viva Farms is collaborating on the project with the Washington State University Skagit County Extension, the Mount Vernon Northwest Washington Research and Extension Center, and the Skagit Conservation District.
During the project, the farmers will be working with soil scientists at the Research and Extension Center.
Trying out the new methods on only a small portion of the land they farm — and the monetary compensation the farmers will receive to take part in the project — will eliminate some of the risk associated with changing farming practices, Smith said.
And four years should allow the time needed to be able to see changes in soil health.
"Soil is slow to change, which is challenging," said Deirdre Griffin LaHue, an assistant professor of soil health, sustainable soil management and microbial ecology at the Research and Extension Center. "It can take time to see the benefits and it is a risk to try these practices."
Rob Smith said that part of the project is helping these beginning farmers build their network, which would include the resources available through the Research and Extension Center.
Griffin LaHue and fellow assistant professor of soil science Gabriel LaHue are holding a series of four classes prior to on-farm trials to help show farmers some of the indicators of soil health and how soil can be tested.
During a class Monday, they spoke about the various types of soils and how farmers can determine if their soil is healthy without using scientific methods. Examples were earth worms in the dirt and clumps of dirt that are harder to crumble.
Because all of the farmers are considered beginners, they are getting this knowledge about soil health practices early in their careers.
"We want to bake that soil health knowledge into the cake from the beginning," Rob Smith said. "These are farmers that could be farming here for decades."
He said that the flow of knowledge is meant to go both ways as many of these farmers already have an idea about soil health. The goal is that everyone is able to learn something from each other.
"Regardless (of results) people will learn and that's important," Rob Smith said.
At the end of the project, Viva Farms and its partners will look to see what the costs of the changes in soil health management practices were, see if the new practices are scalable and ask the farmers if they plan on adopting the the new method.
Kate Smith, the WSU Extension Northwest Small and Latino Farm Support staffer, will be looking at the economic and social aspects of the project.
"I think a project like this is important for the sustainability of farming in the Skagit Valley, and I mean that economically and environmentally and socially," she said.
Much is already known about the benefits of healthier soil, but Kate Smith said the part that is missing is understanding the challenges farmers face in adopting new practices.
"It's hard to change practices without quantitively knowing costs and benefits," she said.
This project will be able to give a cost-benefit analysis for farmers looking to adopt different practices, as well as give government agencies a better idea of the needs of farmers, Kate Smith said.
Once the project is completed, Viva Farms will be working with a small film company to make a short documentary about the project.
Rob Smith said government funding typically goes to large growers of corn and soybeans in the Midwest. But both beginning farmers and established ones in the Northwest also deserve support.
"This project could be a way to move the needle a little," he said.
