...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
A limited series exploring the origins of the powerful family at the center of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 30.
"1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story": The forebearers of Kevin Costner's John Dutton pull up stakes and head west in this Paramount+ drama from Taylor Sheridan that features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
"'Yellowstone' has always been the kind of show that it seems like Sam Elliott should be in ... so it's fitting that Sheridan has found a way to weave him into 'Yellowstone's' DNA," writes Detroit News critic Adam Graham in his review. "'1883' is expansive enough to stand on its own, but its ties to the original series give it grounding. We know where it's eventually headed, but that doesn't take away from the journey of getting there."
ALSO NEW ON DVD AUG. 30
"The Phantom of the Open": In this sports film based on a true story, Mark Rylance portrays Maurice Flitcroft, who golfed the worst round in the history of the British Open at the 1976 edition of the tournament.
"61st Street: Season 1": AMC crime drama starring Courtney B. Vance as a veteran public defender who takes the case of a college-bound Black teen being sought by Chicago police after he gets caught up in a drug sting and an officer dies while pursuing him.
"American Carnage": After a governor issues an executive order to arrest the children of undocumented immigrants, those detained are offered an opportunity to have their charges dropped by volunteering to care for seniors, only to find there are some twisted surprises in store for them in this horror-comedy.
"Blue Bloods: The Twelfth Season": This five-disc collection includes every episode from Season 12 of the CBS procedural, as well as exclusive bonus content, as the Reagan family is faced with new challenges and triumphs they must overcome not only as cops, but as a family. Starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg.
"The Gravedigger": In this horror-thriller set in 1700s Bavaria, a lonely gravedigger’s past comes back to haunt him after he finds Frankenstein’s monster hiding in the graveyard.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD AUG. 30
"Rumble": Based on the popular graphic novel “Monster on the Hill” by Rob Harrell, this animated family comedy is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport. Features the voice talents of Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan and Terry Crews, as well as NBA great Charles Barkley and wrestlers Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai and Becky Lynch.
