Rodney Lewis Bonnifield is the subject of a film in which he claims to be hijacker D.B. Cooper.

A Skagit County man is the focus of a new feature-length film after claiming to be D.B. Cooper, an unidentified man who hijacked and parachuted out of a commercial airplane on Nov. 24, 1971, with a bag of stolen cash.

“I am DB Cooper” explores the assertions of 70-year-old Rodney Lewis Bonnifield that he single-handedly pulled off the only unsolved plane hijacking in U.S. history.


