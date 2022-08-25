...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
What to stream: Exploring the best films from director George Miller
Australian director George Miller has a new film out this weekend, his first since his action movie magnum opus “Mad Max: Fury Road” roared into theaters in 2015, and subsequently took the Academy Awards by storm.
While that film’s prequel, “Furiosa” is still filming, Miller’s new project, a heady, fascinating tale about storytelling, desire and humanity, “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, hits theaters this Friday.
This film is far more cerebral and philosophical than the diesel-fueled delights of the “Mad Max” movies, but Miller’s oeuvre is a delightfully varied one, not boxed in by genre or medium.
He creates films that are wild, wacky and always deeply human. Inspired by “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” take a spin through the world of George Miller with the best of his films on streaming.
Miller is best known for his post-apocalyptic “Mad Max” films, starting with the 1979 “Mad Max,” which introduced us to the concept of the desert-based road warrior, speeding through the end of the world in leathers. Mel Gibson starred as Max Rockatansky in three of Miller’s films before Tom Hardy took over in “Fury Road.”
The movies are known for their incredible stunts and of unique aesthetic and fashion, essentially setting the template for “post-apocalyptic chic” as we know it. Watch “Mad Max” on AMC+ or rent it everywhere, follow that up with “The Road Warrior” (1981) on HBO Max, and don’t forget to take in the resplendent Tina Turner in “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” (1985), available to rent everywhere. “Mad Max: Fury Road” is available on HBO Max.
Between “Thunderdome” and “Fury Road” Miller branched out, directing the dark horror-inspired comedy “The Witches of Eastwick” (1987) starring Jack Nicholson, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer and the iconic Cher.
Miller also dabbled in more family-friendly fare, starting with the 1998 sequel to “Babe,” “Babe: Pig in the City” (Amazon Freevee or rent everywhere). He also directed the Oscar-winning blockbuster animated hit, “Happy Feet” (2006) as well as the sequel “Happy Feet Two” (2011) about a dancing penguin named Mumble.
Both “Happy Feet” movies are available on HBO Max or to rent. This era also marks the start of his creative collaboration with his wife, editor Margaret Sixel, who has edited his films since “Babe: Pig in the City” and won the Academy Award for editing “Fury Road” (considered by many to be one of the best edited action films of all time).
So in preparation for Miller’s latest film, a trip through his body of work is always worth the watch, especially since there’s truly a film for every taste. But, when in doubt, “Mad Max: Fury Road” is always the number one Miller pick.
