Australian director George Miller has a new film out this weekend, his first since his action movie magnum opus “Mad Max: Fury Road” roared into theaters in 2015, and subsequently took the Academy Awards by storm.

While that film’s prequel, “Furiosa” is still filming, Miller’s new project, a heady, fascinating tale about storytelling, desire and humanity, “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, hits theaters this Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.