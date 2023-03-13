goskagit

BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board selected Chris Pearson on Monday morning as the school district’s new superintendent.

“After each final interview, the Board reviewed and discussed public comments, feedback and other information for each candidate,” Board President Troy Wright said during Monday’s meeting. “I’d like to thank the community, staff and students that are engaged in participation in this important process.”


Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.