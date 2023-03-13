BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board selected Chris Pearson on Monday morning as the school district’s new superintendent.
“After each final interview, the Board reviewed and discussed public comments, feedback and other information for each candidate,” Board President Troy Wright said during Monday’s meeting. “I’d like to thank the community, staff and students that are engaged in participation in this important process.”
According to a news release from the district, Pearson will oversee the daily operations of the Burlington-Edison School District, including management of its $68 million budget, more than 500 employees, seven schools and numerous programs and partnerships.
“I am thrilled at this opportunity and cannot wait to begin the work,” Pearson said in the release. “Burlington-Edison is an amazing district and I look forward to leading with passion and purpose.”
Pearson is the current executive director of teaching and learning for the Marysville School District.
He also served as principal at West View Elementary School in Burlington and as superintendent for the Conway School District. He left the area in 2018 to head Madison International School in Mexico before returning in 2020.
Pearson is set to start July 1, contingent on contract negotiations and a third-party background check, said Wright. He will be taking over for Laurel Browning, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“We are incredibly grateful to Laurel Browning and all that she has accomplished throughout her tenure,” Wright said. “We are excited for Dr. Pearson to begin his work in Burlington and are confident that he will lead the district to high levels of academic achievement and success for all students.”
Pearson said that after working outside Skagit County schools for about five years, he realized the place he really wanted to work as superintendent was in the Burlington-Edison district.
“It was just a matter of timing and hope that it would work out,” he said during his finalist interview last week. “And that my learning and growing in these other communities would support my ability to lead in the community that I love and that I belong to.”
As one of his first orders of business, Pearson said he will be holding listening sessions to absorb ideas from the Burlington-Edison community.
“What I’ve learned in all my leadership experience is the importance of listening and learning as part of a transition plan,” he said. “So my focus really will be on listening and learning from the community, from the staff, from the students and families.”
All superintendent candidates were recruited through Northwest Leadership Associates, a firm specializing in superintendent searches in the Pacific Northwest.
This organization also helped to hire Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco and Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Miriam Mickelson, as well as others in Skagit County.
Throughout this process, there has been a mix of support and backlash from the community — some saying the Burlington-Edison superintendent should be a person of color.
Burlington-Edison High School Associate Student Body President GiGi Searle said the School Board should have waited until a candidate applied that fit the needs of the district.
“If they just waited and hired a temporary superintendent and waited for the perfect candidate that fits our school district and that could represent students of color, that would be much more beneficial,” Searle said. “Not only to students of color but also to white students to gain a better cultural understanding.”
Pearson, who speaks English and Spanish, said his time both in Mexico and the Marysville School District has prepared him for this community.
“Serving in a district that’s almost 10,000 kids where the majority of them are kids of color — it was incredible preparation,” he said. “The last few years here in Marysville, challenging my leadership, that’s been a great opportunity for me to really learn and grow in supporting kids and families and students of color.”
Pearson said his main concern as an educator has always been the students, and he will continue to operate that way.
“The six years that I’ve spent in the superintendent seat have been incredibly diverse and varied in experience, but they’ve all been focused on supporting the students,” Pearson said. “I’m, at my heart, a student-centered leader.”
