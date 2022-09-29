The Humane Society of Skagit Valley has taken ownership of the 126 dogs seized by law enforcement earlier this month.
According to Skagit County Animal Control Officer Emily Diaz, the owner of the dogs had 15 days from being served what is known as a letter of removal to petition the courts to have the dogs returned.
She said because such a petition was not filed, the dogs were considered forfeited and were handed over to the Humane Society.
Law enforcement seized the dogs Sept. 2 from two properties in the 4100 block of Cape Horn Drive west of Concrete.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the possibility of felony charges being pursued is being evaluated.
Though in the days after the dogs were seized their number was reported by the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office to be 115, after the intake process at the Humane Society was completed it was found to be 126.
Now that the Humane Society has ownership of the dogs, it is able to proceed with further medical care as well as continue getting the dogs vaccinated and given proper dental care.
Many of the dogs are losing teeth due to their previous living conditions, Humane Society Executive Director Janine Ceja said.
Ceja said she believes all of the dogs are adoptable, but that those who adopt them will need to be educated on the issues these small dogs will continue to have.
“These dogs have been to hell and back,” she said.
All of the dogs are battling intestinal parasites and it will be a while before they are healthy enough to be adopted, said Ceja.
“Our priority now is to focus on those conditions, and as the animals advance to a healthier state we will prepare for that wonderful adoption event, so we will plead with everyone to follow our Facebook and website as more details are made available as they unfold,” Ceja said.
The Humane Society is working with various vet clinics to get all 126 dogs the proper care they need.
