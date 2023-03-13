BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board selected Chris Pearson on Monday morning as the school district’s new superintendent.
“After each final interview, the Board reviewed and discussed public comments, feedback and other information for each candidate,” Board President Troy Wright said during Monday’s meeting. “I’d like to thank the community, staff and students that are engaged in participation in this important process.”
According to a news release from the district, Pearson will oversee the daily operations of the Burlington-Edison School District, including management of its $68 million budget, more than 500 employees, seven schools and numerous programs and partnerships.
“I am thrilled at this opportunity and cannot wait to begin the work,” Pearson said in the release. “Burlington-Edison is an amazing district and I look forward to leading with passion and purpose.”
Pearson is the current executive director of teaching and learning for the Marysville School District.
He also served as principal at West View Elementary School in Burlington and as superintendent for the Conway School District. He left the area to head Madison International School in Mexico before returning in 2020.
Pearson is set to start July 1, contingent on contract negotiations and a third-party background check, said Wright. He will be taking over for Laurel Browning, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.