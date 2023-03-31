Mount Vernon Latinos in Action class holds clothing drive RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lesley Perez and Destiny Bolivar help with one of the many donation bins for El Sol Nace para Todos. Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Co-presidents of their Latinos in Action class Ashley Zuniga (left) and Alexis Zendejas took charge of organizing a clothing drive that took place throughout March at Mount Vernon High School. Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Alexis Zendejas (left) helps Lila Sotelo from El Sol Nace para Todos with one of the bins of donations. MOUNT VERNON — Latinos in Action held a monthlong clothing drive for YouthNet and El Sol Nace para Todos.YouthNet is the primary foster care agency in Skagit County and El Sol Nace para Todos is a parent support group within YouthNet with the goal of strengthening the Hispanic community.The clothing drive, which ended Thursday, was organized by Carlos Serrano's Latinos in Action class at Mount Vernon High School.Serrano has been out on leave during the clothing drive, so co-presidents of the class Alexis Zendejas and Ashley Zuniga said the class really had to step up to get everything ready."It's been one of our biggest successes," Zendejas said.Zuniga said that as a class they felt proud of what they were able to accomplish.Teacher Victoria Rains, who has been filling in for Serrano, said she used to be in foster care and felt that it was truly amazing what the students were doing.Throughout March, collection bins were set up at the school and at the Mount Vernon School District offices.Once all of the donations were brought together it was enough to fill three cars. The donations were split between the two organizations.The drive brought in clothes for all ages, toys, backpacks and accessories."I feel like it was pretty successful," Zuniga said. "We don't know (the foster kids') situation, so we wanted to create some happiness."Zuniga said she did not expect the drive to bring in as many donations as it did.The class chose YouthNet and El Sol Nace para Todos because they felt few in the community had heard of them.On Friday, both organizations came to the Latinos in Action class to speak about what they do and how the clothing drive helped."It meant a lot to us," said Lila Sotelo, program recruiter for El Sol Nace para Todos. "It's huge to see the young involved in this and their heart. They have our future."Hulda Mazariegos Garcia of El Sol Nace para Todos said the work of the students showed their solidarity with the community and that they are here to help.YouthNet Resource Development Coordinator Jessica Hammett said that in high school and college she was often a part of clothing drives such as this, and that she is glad to see the efforts continue."It's really cool to see there's still a community of individuals coming out of COVID and finding the space to help out," Hammett said. 