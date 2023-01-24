goskagit

Skagit Valley College recently established a clothing pantry on its Whidbey Island campus in Oak Harbor that is named Niko’s Closet in honor of a student who died over winter break.

Dusti Basconcillo, adviser of the college’s Rainbow Alliance Club on the Whidbey Island campus, said Niko was enthusiastic about a clothing swap held during the fall quarter. After the swap, leftover clothes still needed homes so a clothing pantry was formed.


