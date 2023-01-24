Skagit Valley College recently established a clothing pantry on its Whidbey Island campus in Oak Harbor that is named Niko’s Closet in honor of a student who died over winter break.
Dusti Basconcillo, adviser of the college’s Rainbow Alliance Club on the Whidbey Island campus, said Niko was enthusiastic about a clothing swap held during the fall quarter. After the swap, leftover clothes still needed homes so a clothing pantry was formed.
“Our objective wasn’t just for people to have access to clothing,” Basconcillo said. “I think it was also the symbolism and catharsis of students who still have that Easter dress that their grandma bought them when they were 13 that they feel obligated to keep but no longer serves them. To be able to let that go and give it to someone else who wants it.”
Though the clothing pantry didn’t start as a memorial, the student’s involvement in the clothing swap inspired students and faculty to name it in his honor.
“This was something he started, and so we’re going to name it after him,” Basconcillo said.
Amanda Wells, Skagit Valley College’s equity and inclusion specialist, said the Mount Vernon campus may set up a clothing pantry of its own.
After the school’s MLK Jr. Day of Service event on Jan. 16, the Mount Vernon campus sent clothing donations to Niko’s Closet to help support the new resource.
“We might be establishing one on our Mount Vernon campus,” Wells said. “To provide clothing to students that don’t have clothing at home that corresponds to their gender identity.”
In the short time since the clothing pantry opened, members of the Rainbow Alliance Club and other students have utilized it. Basconcillo said some even picked out clothing from it to wear to Niko’s memorial.
Basconcillo said she continues to reach out to students and offer support as they mourn.
“We need to come together, but we don’t necessarily want to come together for fun club stuff,” she said. “We want to come together to drink tea and share memories and, you know, grieve together.”
