Members of the Tulip Valley Gardeners pose for a group portrait Thursday next to the Emma Jarvis Memorial Garden in Mount Vernon. The garden club has created an endowment to ensure the garden's upkeep.
The Emma Jarvis Memorial Garden sits in the heart of downtown Mount Vernon, created and cared for by the Tulip Valley Gardeners club.
Emma Jarvis was an active community member and a member of the Floral Arts Garden Club, who kept up the community garden as well as a home garden.
The current group uncovered a marker in memorial of Jarvis when bringing the garden back to life. After a search within the community, they discovered Jarvis and her impact on the community through gardening.
She died in a car accident in 1967.
To preserve the garden the club has been working on for seven years, they are creating an endowment. It will hold funds for the garden within the city of Mount Vernon Parks Department, said club member Gerry Douglas.
"This has given us a purpose in our community," Douglas said.
The 18 club members meet at the Mount Vernon Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to share presentations on gardening and crafting.
The variety of members from beginner to expert gardeners has brought a variety of plants to the garden, many of which are specialty plants that need extra attention and knowledge. The endowment will help fund the care and expertise it will take to provide that care.
Club President Marrisa Earnst said the group works to support the community, providing a showcase for downtown.
"We love the city, and we want it to be pretty," she said.
The club is holding fundraisers throughout the year to directly support the endowment.
It will be featured at the Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair. The street fair runs April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival website. Donations over $5 will receive a cookbook created by the club. This book holds background on the club as well as recipes.
Starting Saturday, May 14, the group will have a plant sale at the south end of the Mount Vernon Farmers Market. The booth will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature plants from the gardeners' home gardens.
The first Mount Vernon Garden and Art Fair will be on Saturday, June 25 at Edgewater Park. The club hopes this will become an annual event to allow gardeners and crafters a chance to showcase their work.
The club also sells homemade wreaths from October to November. These wreaths can be purchased by phone and the club members deliver the wreaths.
