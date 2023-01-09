Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

 By Acumatica

Washington-based Employees Praise Positive Workplace Culture of Cloud ERP Employer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest issue, Seattle Business magazine named Acumatica, a Kirkland-based cutting-edge cloud ERP provider, as one of "Washington's Best Companies to Work For" based on an extensive evaluation process. The annual program identifies, recognizes and honors employers across Washington state that excel at creating positive workplace cultures despite labor market changes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.