The City of Anacortes intends to put up public safety cameras in the city, starting with a single, mobile unit that can be deployed anywhere law enforcement believes to pose an increased risk to public safety.

“Video can be powerful in some cases where evidence is key,” Police Chief Dave Floyd said. “It’s only going to be viewing stuff that would be viewable to an officer if he or she was there in person.”

