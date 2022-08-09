The City of Anacortes intends to put up public safety cameras in the city, starting with a single, mobile unit that can be deployed anywhere law enforcement believes to pose an increased risk to public safety.
“Video can be powerful in some cases where evidence is key,” Police Chief Dave Floyd said. “It’s only going to be viewing stuff that would be viewable to an officer if he or she was there in person.”
City Council members on Monday approved a resolution to waive the bidding requirements so that purchase can be made with a particular company identified to have a model with the features the city wants.
Security Lines US is the only manufacturer of the custom-built POD Model P and i2 Models. Floyd had found issues with other options, including an inability to purchase rather than lease.
Mayor Matt Miller voiced support for the idea of public safety cameras.
“Officers can’t be everywhere all the time; a camera can be in one place all the time,” Miller said.
However, several council members were more apprehensive to support the measure.
“I don’t think we’re getting the best deal,” Council Member Ryan Walters said, alluding to the $9,840 cost of a single camera.
Before voting in favor of the resolution, several other council members voiced concerns regarding installing the cameras at all. Questions involved the locations, purpose and effectiveness of the cameras. However, the council ultimately backed the proposal.
“I think this is something that might be very useful,” Council Member Anthony Young said. “But, the discussion for not only us but the public about when, where, how it would be acquired I think is also important.”
The new cameras, which will be instantly usable after being connected to a power source on existing city-owned tethers, will be used to respond to crime trends, anticipated crime areas and other public safety threats.
