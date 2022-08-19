ShareBuilder 401K (PRNewsfoto/ShareBuilder 401k)

ShareBuilder 401K (PRNewsfoto/ShareBuilder 401k)

 By ShareBuilder 401k

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer is closing out with sizzling new job data from the US Labor Department: 130,000 more jobs were created in July compared to June. With new job creation comes new job incentives, such as 401(k) plans to help attract potential employees. In creating these incentives, many business owners are learning the rules of running 401(k) benefits for the first time. Many small businesses prefer the simplicity of the Safe Harbor 401(k) plan design. To start this retirement plan type, it must be set up by October 1 to meet the IRS deadline. ShareBuilder 401k has a special offer for any business with employees looking to set up a new Safe Harbor 401(k) plan.

