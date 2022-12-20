Recent release "Reflections of a Businessman" from Page Publishing author Alan Slavich is an eye-opening analysis of managerial practices that are proven to encourage productivity and morale amongst employees, leading to high profits. Slavich's wisdom and insight provide the vital tools necessary for supervisors in any industry to lead their workforce to be the most optimized.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan Slavich, who, upon graduating from the University of Washington in 1963 with a degree in ceramic engineering, began his career in the flat glass industry, has completed his new book "Reflections of a Businessman": an exploration of best business practices that can help to elevate a company from the point of view of an employee.


